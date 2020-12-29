Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Highlights From West Virginia's Win Over Northeastern

Take a look at some of the best from the Mountaineers eighth win of the season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their 8th win of the season on Tuesday afternoon over the Northeastern Huskies by a 73-51 score.

West Virginia dominated the inside, outscoring the Huskies in the paint 50-20. Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver combined for 31 points and 19 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges (6 points, 5 rebounds) and JUCO transfer Kedrian Johnson (5 points) both had productive days off the bench.

True freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell left the game with a leg injury, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Full game highlights can be seen at the top of this page. Highlights are provided by WVU Athletics Communications. 

