WATCH: Huggins, Curry, McNeil, Sherman Kansas State Postgame

West Virginia guards Malik Curry, Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, along with head coach Bob Huggins, break down the win over K-State

West Virginia keeps its postseason hopes alive after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 73-67 in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday night.

West Virginia guards Malik Curry, Taz Sherman, and Sean McNeil led the Mountaineers in scoring, combining for 47 points. McNeil led all scorers with 21 points while Curry dropped 13 second half points and finished with 17 and Sherman produced nine.

Along with head coach Bob Huggins, the trio met with the media following the win and discussed Curry's aggressiveness towards the basket, McNeil's 15 first half points, tomorrow afternoon's matchup versus the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly