WATCH: Interview with WVU Hoops Signee Kedrian Johnson

The Mountaineers missed out on the tournament for the second straight season, thanks to COVID-19. The outbreak forced the NCAA to cancel the tournament, crashing the dreams of many student-athletes around the country.

However, once basketball does return, the Mountaineers should be one of the most talented teams in the country. They have talent and depth, two things that will take you extremely far in March.

One of the members of the 2020 signing class, Kedrian Johnson (Temple Junior College) joined us to talk about his recruitment, what sold him on West Virginia, what he's doing to stay in shape during quarantine and much more.

Johnson's bold prediction for next year was that the team will make a seriously deep run in the NCAA tournament. "I have very high expectations, I'm going to say Final Four, championship game because we really have a lot pieces, we've just got to put them together," Johnson said.

Johnson averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Buffalo, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Missouri State and others.

What do you think of Johnson's bold prediction? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.