WATCH: Isaiah Cottrell Previews No. 6 Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (21-4, 10-2) host the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (14-11, 3-9) on Saturday night at eight and will be televised on ESPN.

West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell met with the media Friday and discussed his career-high 13 points on the road versus Kansas State, the morale of the Mountaineers, where the team needs to improve, and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly