WATCH: John Flowers & Joe Alexander Film Hilarious Real Estate Video

John Flowers may have just put out the best real estate commercial you'll ever see.

John Flowers and Joe Alexander were teammates at WVU for the 2007-08 season. Although they only spent one year together in Morgantown, they built a friendship that has last well beyond their days at WVU.

Alexander was drafted 8th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2008 NBA Draft but was unable to live up to the expectations of a top ten pick. In 67 career games, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. Following his brief time in the NBA, Alexander played professionally overseas for a number of teams. Flowers, who was a part of WVU's 2010 Big East championship and Final Four team, continues to play professionally overseas and is the GM of Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament.

Recently, Alexander helped out his former Mountaineer teammate by filming a hilarious real estate video. The two traded shots at each other's basketball career for nearly two minutes.

Flowers is a part of the Compass Realty Group in Cheat Lake, WV. If you're looking for a new home, give John a call.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.