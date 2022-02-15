WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame

West Virginia remains winless on the road in Big 12 Conference play following the 78-73 loss to Kansas State Monday night.

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson was second on the team in scoring on the night with 15 points with over half of production coming from the free throw line, hitting 8-9. The senior met with the media following the game and talked about Kansas State's run, the Mountaineers' defensive lapses and more.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Luke Kasubke (22) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

