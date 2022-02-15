WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson talks about the loss to Kansas State
West Virginia remains winless on the road in Big 12 Conference play following the 78-73 loss to Kansas State Monday night.
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson was second on the team in scoring on the night with 15 points with over half of production coming from the free throw line, hitting 8-9. The senior met with the media following the game and talked about Kansas State's run, the Mountaineers' defensive lapses and more.
