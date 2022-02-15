Skip to main content

WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson talks about the loss to Kansas State

West Virginia remains winless on the road in Big 12 Conference play following the 78-73 loss to Kansas State Monday night. 

GameSummaryBB-2-14-2022

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson was second on the team in scoring on the night with 15 points with over half of production coming from the free throw line, hitting 8-9. The senior met with the media following the game and talked about Kansas State's run, the Mountaineers' defensive lapses and more. 

Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Luke Kasubke (22) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Luke Kasubke (22) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Luke Kasubke (22) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17672469_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas State

54 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Falls to Kansas State

1 hour ago
USATSI_17473046_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State

3 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-14T082857.443
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Kansas State

6 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) steals the ball from Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: Mountaineers Face-Off Against the Wildcats

6 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17473044_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

13 hours ago