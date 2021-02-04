Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

The Mountaineers' star scorer met with the media following Wednesday night's win
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday night, the West Virginia women's basketball team won their ninth straight game with a 65-56 victory over Iowa State inside the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were led by senior Kysre Gondrezick who led all scorers with 24 points on 8 of 15 shooting.

Following the game, Gondrezick met with reporters to discuss her performance and the win over the Cyclones. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU Women's Basketball
Basketball

West Virginia Beats Cyclones 65-56 for 9th Straight Win

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.29.53 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Madisen Smith Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.18.45 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) dunks over Iowa State forward Solomon Young to put the Mountaineers up 59-46 with just over 12 minutes to play in the game.
Basketball

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Bounces Back in Win Over Iowa State

Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference Iowa State
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

USATSI_11874514_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU to Hire ShaDon Brown as Co-Defensive Coordinator

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 15: Coaches

Zach Frazier
Football

The West Virginia Offensive Line is Still in Good Shape Despite Departures