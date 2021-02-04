WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

The Mountaineers' star scorer met with the media following Wednesday night's win

Wednesday night, the West Virginia women's basketball team won their ninth straight game with a 65-56 victory over Iowa State inside the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were led by senior Kysre Gondrezick who led all scorers with 24 points on 8 of 15 shooting.

Following the game, Gondrezick met with reporters to discuss her performance and the win over the Cyclones. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

