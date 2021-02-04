WATCH: Madisen Smith Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

See what the WVU guard had to say following Wednesday night's win.

Wednesday night, the West Virginia women's basketball team won their ninth straight game with a 65-56 victory over Iowa State inside the WVU Coliseum.

Junior guard Madisen Smith played a big part in the Mountaineers' win as she finished with 15 points and four rebounds.

Following the game, Smith met with reporters to discuss her performance and the win over the Cyclones. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.