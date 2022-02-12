WATCH: Malik Curry Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7) 81-58 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia guard Malik Curry met with the media following the game. The senior guard spoke on the Mountaineers' offensive struggles, Oklahoma State's strong second half start and more.

