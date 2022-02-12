Skip to main content

WATCH: Malik Curry Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia guard Malik Curry discusses the loss to Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7) 81-58 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia guard Malik Curry met with the media following the game. The senior guard spoke on the Mountaineers' offensive struggles, Oklahoma State's strong second half start and more. 

Feb 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) reaches for the ball while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
