WATCH: Mike Carey Previews Iowa State

No. 21 West Virginia looks to stay hot and extend its winning streak to nine games Wednesday night as they play host to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Women's head basketball coach Mike Carey met with the media on Tuesday to preview the matchup and what his girls need to do in order to pick up another win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.