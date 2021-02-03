Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Mike Carey Previews Iowa State

WVU head coach Mike Carey talks about Wednesday night's game vs Iowa State.
No. 21 West Virginia looks to stay hot and extend its winning streak to nine games Wednesday night as they play host to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Women's head basketball coach Mike Carey met with the media on Tuesday to preview the matchup and what his girls need to do in order to pick up another win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

