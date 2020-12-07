WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Georgetown

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride pieced together a complete game going for 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3-FG), seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals in the win over Georgetown.

Following the game, McBride fielded some questions from the media.

FULL Press conference video can be seen at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.