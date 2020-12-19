Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

West Virginia guard Miles McBride talks about the team's narrow win over Iowa State.
The West Virginia Mountaineers escaped with their first Big 12 victory of the season on Friday night with a 70-65 win over Iowa State. The Mountaineers trailed 31-30 at the half and trailed by as many as nine points before nailing down the win in the final minute of the game at the free-throw line.

West Virginia sophomore guard Miles McBride met with the media following the game to talk about the win over the Cyclones. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.

