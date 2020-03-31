MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Mountaineer Maven All-Time WVU Basketball Draft

Schuyler Callihan

With the sudden end of college basketball and all sports around the world, our staff at Mountaineer Maven decided to get together and draft our all-time West Virginia basketball teams. 

There have been several great moments in West Virginia basketball history, many of which were created by the 24 players that were selected in our draft. Some of those who were drafted may be well before your time (look at Dan's team). Then, there are a lot of guys who have played in the last decade. In fact, you could argue that the majority of the program's best players have come in the 21st century.

Rules of the draft:

- Must draft former players only.

- 25 seconds to make your pick.

- 1 trade allowed per team (no trades were made).

- Snake draft order. Order was randomly selected out of a hat.

Now, that we have completed our draft, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who has put together the best team. Vote in the comment section below!

AllTimeBasketballDraft_BB_vs

Also, don't be afraid to let us know who had the worst team, in your opinion. As a matter of fact, rank the teams one through four and we will unveil the winner of the best team on Wednesday. 

Basketball

