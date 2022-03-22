Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 1

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives some insight on the first day of spring practice

The West Virginia University football team kicked off the spring practice period on Tuesday. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following day one and discussed the newcomer's transition into the program, both sides of the line of scrimmage, Dante Stills, the running backs and more. 

