WATCH: Pauly Paulicap Oklahoma Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) dropped their seventh straight game after falling to the Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11) 72-59 Tuesday night.

West Virginia forward Pauly Paulicap scored a Mountaineers career-high 10 points and five rebounds against the Sooners. The senior met with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers stumbling in the final minutes, and more.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

