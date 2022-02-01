Skip to main content

WATCH: Sean McNeil Baylor Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) fell to the No. 8 Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2) 81-77 Monday night. 

West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil met with the media following the game. He finished the night with 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range, and pulled in five rebounds. 

Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) is defended by Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center.

