WATCH: Sean McNeil Baylor Postgame
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) fell to the No. 8 Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2) 81-77 Monday night.
West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil met with the media following the game. He finished the night with 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range, and pulled in five rebounds.
