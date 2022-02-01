WATCH: Sean McNeil Baylor Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) fell to the No. 8 Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2) 81-77 Monday night.

West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil met with the media following the game. He finished the night with 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range, and pulled in five rebounds.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) is defended by Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly