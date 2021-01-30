WATCH: Sean McNeil Postgame Press Conference | Florida

See what WVU guard Sean McNeil had to say about the loss to Florida.

The 11th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers fell by a score of 85-80 Saturday evening to the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Following the game, junior guard Sean McNeil met with the media to discuss the team's loss. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

McNeil finished the game with 21 points and shot 5 of 11 from beyond the three-point arc.

