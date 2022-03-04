WATCH: Taz Sherman Discusses Senior Day

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wrap up the regular season hosting the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 2:00 pm and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Guard Taz Sherman will play his final game at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, he met with the media and talked about his time in Morgantown, choosing West Virginia and more.

