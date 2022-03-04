Skip to main content

WATCH: Taz Sherman Discusses Senior Day

West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman chats about being a Mountaineer

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wrap up the regular season hosting the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 2:00 pm and will be streaming on ESPN+. 

Guard Taz Sherman will play his final game at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, he met with the media and talked about his time in Morgantown, choosing West Virginia and more. 

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
