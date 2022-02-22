WATCH: Taz Sherman TCU Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) lost their fourth straight Monday night 77-67 to the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7) 77-67. WVU shot 54.8% from the field in the first half, yet still trailed 43-42, then went cold in the second half, shooting a mere 34.6% from the field as TCU pulled away for the win.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman met with the media following the game. The senior was visibly frustrated and wasn't willing to discuss hitting the 1,000-point club at WVU, but did go over the difference between the two halves, defensive improvements, and more.

