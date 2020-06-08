MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Tshiebwe Hitting Threes & Looking Bigger in Latest Workout Video

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe decided to return to school earlier this offseason and forgo the 2020 NBA Draft. He had a phenomenal freshman campaign averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Despite the great numbers, he stills has several areas of his game he needs to improve or develop.

One of those areas is expanding his jump shot and maybe hitting some threes. He doesn't have the size of a true NBA center, so he will likely be asked to move to power forward where he will need to step out and make shots now and then. 

On Sunday, Tshiebwe posted a video from one of his latest workouts.

In the video, Tshiebwe looks he added a little more muscle (if that was even possible to begin with) and had a nice fluent stroke shooting the ball from beyond the arc. Yes, it is just a shoot-around with no one guarding, but expanding your range starts with feeling comfortable taking those deeper shots. If he builds confidence to take them, he will eventually be able to start taking those shots in an actual game. It may take some time for him to hit from beyond the arc and to hit with consistency, but his shot looks really smooth and it will give the coaching staff something to work with.

Do you think Tshiebwe can be an All-American in 2020-21? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

