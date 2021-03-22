WATCH: Sean McNeil Syracuse Postgame

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil meets with the media following the 75-72 loss to Syracuse

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil scored a team-high 23 points on 8-15 shooting from the field including 7-13 from three-point range in the 75-72 loss versus Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

