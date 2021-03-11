WATCH: Taz Sherman Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman with the media following the Big 12 Conference quarterfinals loss to Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped the first game of the Big 12 Conference quarterfinals 72-69 to Oklahoma State Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman tied a game-high 19 points with teammate Miles "Deuce" McBride while grabbing four steals and contributing three assists.

