West Virginia Adds Local Opponent to Hoops Schedule

Schuyler Callihan

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt end and while there is no basketball or any sports for that matter, there are things to look forward to. 

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West  Virginia will add Robert Morris to the 2020-21 schedule. 

The Mountaineers will play host to the Colonials at a date to be determined. West Virginia holds the all-time series lead 19-2, with the last meeting coming back in 2010.

In that meeting, Deniz Kilicli led the Mountaineers with 14 points, while John Flowers posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

This past season, Robert Morris finished with a 20-14 record, but won the NEC conference tournament 77-67 over Saint Francis that punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament. 

M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Robert Morris, much like Duquesne, was always a decent local rivalry. These 'old school' rivalries should be reinstituted for our OOC schedule as much as possible. Regional rivalries make for great, entertaining games! Just don't sacrifice our BPI.
So nevermind all you moo-shall folks. Just nope! lolz
#HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

