    December 12, 2021
    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kent State

    The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set.
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this evening's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Golden Flashes are set to tip at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

