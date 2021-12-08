Publish date:
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs UConn
The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Kedrian Johnson
Taz Sherman
Sean McNeil
Jalen Bridges
Read More
Isaiah Cottrell
The Mountaineers and Huskies are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.