    December 8, 2021
    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs UConn

    The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Taz Sherman

    Sean McNeil

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Huskies are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

