West Virginia Announces Starting Five vs. Stetson

The West Virgina Mountaineers host the Stetson Hatterr Friday night at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers are looking to build on their season opening win against Niagara on Monday, while the Hatters are searching for their first win of the season.

Moments ago, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge turned in the starting five for tonight’s matchup.

G Miles Sadler (6-0, 170-lb)

Sadler produced 16 points and nine assists in his Mountaineer debut on Monday night against Niagara.

The Brampton, Ontario, native arrived in West Virginia as one of the most highly touted recruits in program history. He signed as a five-star prospect and was ranked among the top five point guards and top 20 overall recruits in the 2026 class by numerous scouting services. He is the highest-rated recruit to sign with WVU according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

G Finley Bizjack (6-4, 190-lb)

Bizjack began his Mountaineer career driving the ball and working his way to the free throw line, hitting 6-for7 from the charity stripe to finish with 11 points.

Bizjack spent three seasons at Butler before hitting the transfer portal and signed with West Virginia. He led the Bulldogs in scoring last season at 17.1 points per game, earning All-Big East Third Team honors. He was also named Big East Player of the Week on Jan. 26 after scoring 28 points against Marquette and 24 against DePaul.

G Seydou Traore (6-6, 220-lb)

Traore recorded five points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes of action in the season opener.

Seydou Traore joins West Virginia after spending his junior season at Utah, where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting all 31 contests. Traore recorded a season-high 23 points against San Jose State.

F Brenen Lorient (6-9, 215-lb)

Lorient enters the game having hit double figures in 16 consecutive games, dating back to last season after scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds in the win against Niagara on Monday.

C Mouhamed Sylla (6-10, 230-lb)

Sylla made his 16th career start, his first as a Mountaineer, against Niagara on Monday and started the season with a 10-point, seven-rebound performance.

Mouhamed Sylla joins West Virginia after spending his freshman season at Georgia Tech, where he appeared in 16 games before an injury sidelined him for 15 of the final 17 contests. Sylla averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, recording 10 double-figure scoring performances and five double-doubles.

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