    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Virginia Begins the 2021-22 Season Unranked

    The Mountaineers are on the outside looking in to begin the 2021-22 college basketball season
    Author:

    On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason top 25, and the West Virginia Mountaineers did not receive a single vote. 

    The Mountaineers finished the 2020-21 season 19-10, including advancing to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. 

    West Virginia lost its leading scorers in guard Miles McBride and Derek Culver, along with starting small forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and backup point guard Jordan McCabe. However, the Mountaineers return guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. The two combined for 25.1 points per game last season.

    West Virginia has one ranked opponent on its nonconference schedule when old Big East rival No. 24 UCONN visits the Coliseum on Wednesday, December 8. The Mountaineers have an opportunity to meet No. 23 St. Bonaventure in the Charleston Classic if the two advance to the championship game.

    Three Big 12 Conference teams are ranked inside the top 10, with Kansas leading the way at No. 3, Texas sits fifth and Baylor begins the season eighth. Oklahoma State and Texas State also received votes, placing them 21 and 33, respectively.

    Preseason AP Poll 2021-22

    1. Gonzaga

    2. UCLA

    3. Kansas

    4. Villanova

    5. Texas

    6. Michigan

    7. Purdue

    8. Baylor

    9. Duke

    10. Kentucky

    11. Illinois

    12. Memphis

    13. Oregon

    14. Alabama

    15. Houston

    16. Arkansas

    17. Ohio State

    18. Tennessee

    19. North Carolina

    20. Florida State

    21. Maryland

    22. Auburn

    23. St. Bonaventure

    24. UCONN

    25. Virginia

    Others receiving votes

    Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

    Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Sean McNeil
    Basketball

    West Virginia Begins the 2021-22 Season Unranked

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers students celebrate after a touchdown from West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    WVU vs. Iowa State Kickoff and Television Released

    2 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 3.57.34 PM
    Football

    Neal Brown: 'I Knew This Wasn't Going to be a Quick Turn'

    2 hours ago
    Puskar Center entrance
    Area 304+

    WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

    4 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_16978190_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith, Seahawks Fall in Overtime to Steelers

    4 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) celebrates with fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) after his score against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Kenny Robinson with the Scoop and Score

    19 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) waves to fans after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 8

    22 hours ago
    Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
    Basketball

    Projecting WVU's Starting Lineup

    Oct 17, 2021