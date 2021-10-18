West Virginia Begins the 2021-22 Season Unranked
On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason top 25, and the West Virginia Mountaineers did not receive a single vote.
The Mountaineers finished the 2020-21 season 19-10, including advancing to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.
West Virginia lost its leading scorers in guard Miles McBride and Derek Culver, along with starting small forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and backup point guard Jordan McCabe. However, the Mountaineers return guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. The two combined for 25.1 points per game last season.
West Virginia has one ranked opponent on its nonconference schedule when old Big East rival No. 24 UCONN visits the Coliseum on Wednesday, December 8. The Mountaineers have an opportunity to meet No. 23 St. Bonaventure in the Charleston Classic if the two advance to the championship game.
Three Big 12 Conference teams are ranked inside the top 10, with Kansas leading the way at No. 3, Texas sits fifth and Baylor begins the season eighth. Oklahoma State and Texas State also received votes, placing them 21 and 33, respectively.
Preseason AP Poll 2021-22
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. Memphis
13. Oregon
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Florida State
21. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. St. Bonaventure
24. UCONN
25. Virginia
Others receiving votes
Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3
