West Virginia Begins the 2021-22 Season Unranked

On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason top 25, and the West Virginia Mountaineers did not receive a single vote.

The Mountaineers finished the 2020-21 season 19-10, including advancing to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

West Virginia lost its leading scorers in guard Miles McBride and Derek Culver, along with starting small forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and backup point guard Jordan McCabe. However, the Mountaineers return guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. The two combined for 25.1 points per game last season.

West Virginia has one ranked opponent on its nonconference schedule when old Big East rival No. 24 UCONN visits the Coliseum on Wednesday, December 8. The Mountaineers have an opportunity to meet No. 23 St. Bonaventure in the Charleston Classic if the two advance to the championship game.

Three Big 12 Conference teams are ranked inside the top 10, with Kansas leading the way at No. 3, Texas sits fifth and Baylor begins the season eighth. Oklahoma State and Texas State also received votes, placing them 21 and 33, respectively.

Preseason AP Poll 2021-22

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Texas

6. Michigan

7. Purdue

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. Memphis

13. Oregon

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Ohio State

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Florida State

21. Maryland

22. Auburn

23. St. Bonaventure

24. UCONN

25. Virginia

Others receiving votes

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

