West Virginia Called a 'Big 12 Sleeper' by Prominent College Hoops Analyst

Even after Ross Hodge and his coaching staff put together a top 15 high school recruiting class and transfer portal class, West Virginia seems to be flying under the radar ahead of the 2026-27 season.

On Monday, John Rothstein of CBS Sports became what I believe to be the first national media member to publicly recognize the Mountaineers’ retooled roster, which looks primed to win a bunch of games and punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

“For my Big 12 preseason sleeper, I’m going to Morgantown for West Virginia because I think year two for Ross Hodge is going to be a really, really big year. I love what this program has done from a perimeter perspective. Miles Sadler will be one of the better, more productive freshmen in the country. Joson Sanon on the wing. Finley Bizjack on a wing. Those are two transfers from the Big East who have logged meaningful minutes who can score the ball. (Mo) Sylla is a player from Georgia Tech who was highly thought of out of high school. He’ll be, in my opinion, one of the better post players in the Big 12. We’ll see what happens with Javan Buchanan and an NCAA waiver, but there is enough right now, in year two on the roster at West Virginia, for a sizable jump for West Virginia under Ross Hodge.”

Sadler is a program changer. Obviously, it will take more than just his contributions, but when you have a player that is as gifted as he is, it sure makes life a whole heck of a lot easier for the head coach, knowing he has someone like that operating the offense.

Rothstein mentioned several key players in his 50-second or so clip, but one name he left out that I believe is going to have a massive impact is Seydou Traore. The transfer from Utah brings much-needed physicality to the roster and can defend pretty much anyone on the floor. Last season, when the Utes made the trip to Morgantown, he was the one who smothered Honor Huff on the perimeter at the end of the game, forcing a missed shot from three, which ultimately sealed the win for Utah.

Not only is the top-level talent much improved for West Virginia, but so is the depth. That, to me, is what will make the difference in the Mountaineers’ plans come next March.