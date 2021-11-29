West Virginia Continues to Receive Votes in the Latest Coaches Poll

On Monday, the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the Associated Press released their week four top 25's. The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the outside looking in but moved up two spots to No. 39 despite receiving two fewer votes from last week. West Virginia survived against Eastern Kentucky Friday night 80-77.

The Baylor Bears take over as the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference at four in both polls following a 75-58 win over the Michigan State Spartans to win the Battle for Atlantis Championship. Kansas slides to eighth in the AP Poll and seventh in the Coaches Poll after a buzzer-beating loss to Dayton on Friday while Texas moves up a spot to seventh in the AP and remains at No. 8 following a 68-44 win over California Baptist. And Iowa State defeated ninth-ranked Memphis and 25th Xavier at the NIT Season Tip-off to jump to No. 19 in the AP and 23rd in the Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

1. Duke 7-0

2. Purdue 6-0

3. Gonzaga 6-1

4. Baylor 7-0

5. UCLA 6-1

6. Villanova 4-2

7. Texas 4-1

8. Kansas 5-1

9. Kentucky 5-1

10. Arkansas 6-0

11. Arizona 6-0

12. BYU 6-0

13. Tennessee 4-1

14. Florida 6-0

15. Houston 5-1

16. Alabama 6-1

17. UCONN 6-1

18. Memphis 5-1

19. Iowa State 6-0

20. USC 6-0

21. Auburn 5-1

22. Michigan State 5-2

23. Wisconsin 5-1

24. Michigan 4-2

25. Seton Hall 5-1

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, Iowa 9, North Carolina 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Wake Forest 2, Louisville 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

Coaches Poll

1. Duke 7-0

2. Purdue 6-0

3. Gonzaga 6-1

4. Baylor 7-0

5. UCLA 6-1

6. Villanova 4-2

7. Kansas 5-1

8. Texas 4-1

9. Arkansas 6-0

10. Kentucky 5-1

11. Arizona 6-0

12. Florida 6-0

13. BYU 6-0

14. Houston 5-1

15. Tennessee 4-1

16. Alabama 6-1

17. UCONN 6-1

18. USC 6-0

19. Memphis 5-1

20. Auburn 5-1

21. Wisconsin 5-1

22. Michigan State 5-2

23. Iowa State 6-0

24. Michigan 4-2

25. St. Bonaventure 5-1

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 86, Texas Tech 68, LSU 66, Illinois 65, Ohio State 43, Marquette 42, Colorado State 38, Indiana 29, Iowa 28, Xavier 25, Florida State 22, Utah State 13, Providence 11, San Francisco 5, West Virginia 5, Oklahoma State 3, Saint Louis 3

