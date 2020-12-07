SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Cracks the Top 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the latest USA Today's coaches poll was released with West Virginia moving up five spots from No. 15 to No. 10.

The Mountaineers gained a lot of respect after nearly knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga last Wednesday in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis. 

West Virginia led that game 39-34 at the half and if it weren't for two of West Virginia's bigs fouling out with seven minutes to go in the game, they probably come out on top. The Zags' Drew Timme struggled for much of the night, but finally found his footing once Tshiebwe and Osabuohien departed. 

On Sunday, the Mountaineers bounced back with a nice 80-71 road win over Georgetown in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

The Mountaineers will host Robert Morris this Wednesday for the team's home opener.

Basketball

