West Virginia Drops Seventh Straight
The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders 60-53 Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers were without their leading scorer Taz Sherman, and the loss marked the seventh straight.
West Virginia started the game on an 11-2 run behind six points from senior guard Sean McNeil, who capped off the run with a four-point play.
After the Mountaineers began shooting 4-6 from the field, the went through a stretch hitting just 4-14 while Tech battled to take its first lead of the game before forward Jalen Bridges buried a three from the right wing on his way to a 16-point first half peformace and retaking the lead 20-19.
Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar quickly regained the lead with a jumper but the Mountaineers forced three turnovers, constructing a 10-0 run for the nine-point lead before McCullar buried a wide-open three from the corner to cut the deficit to six before the half.
Read More
The Red Raiders scored six straight out of the break before West Virginia forward Dimon Carrigan hit a pair of free throws to put the Mountaineers back up two.
West Virginia started the second half just 1-14 from the field, opening the door for a Texas Tech seven-point lead with eight minutes remaining in game.
The Mountaineers were 4-32 from the field in the second half as Texas Tech was able to hold on for the 60-53 win. Bridges led all scorer with 16 points, all coming in the first half.
