REPORT: WVU Expected to be in the PK85 Field of 16
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the field for the PK85 Tournament is tentatively set that includes the West Virginia University Mountaineers. The tournament, an 85th birthday celebration for Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight, consists of 16 teams, two eight-team tournaments, and will be held in Portland at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum in November of 2022.
There is no timetable for official announcements, and matchups are still to be determined.
EXPECTED PK85 Field
Florida
Gonzaga
West Virginia
Portland
Portland State
North Carolina
Duke
Iowa State
Oregon
Oregon State
Villanova
Alabama
Purdue
Xavier
Michigan State
UCONN
