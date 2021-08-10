Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: WVU Expected to be in the PK85 Field of 16

WVU is tentatively scheduled to particapate in a two eight team tournament in 2022
Author:
Publish date:

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the field for the PK85 Tournament is tentatively set that includes the West Virginia University Mountaineers. The tournament, an 85th birthday celebration for Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight, consists of 16 teams, two eight-team tournaments, and will be held in Portland at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum in November of 2022. 

There is no timetable for official announcements, and matchups are still to be determined. 

EXPECTED PK85 Field

Florida

Gonzaga

West Virginia 

Portland

Portland State

North Carolina 

Duke 

Iowa State

Oregon

Oregon State

Villanova

Alabama

Purdue

Xavier

Michigan State

UCONN

