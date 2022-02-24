West Virginia Falls Short to Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) drop their fifth straight after coming up short 84-81 against the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9) Wednesday night.

West Virginia jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a jumper by forward Isaiah Cottrell from the top of the three and a corner three from Taz Sherman before Iowa State went on a 12-2 run for the early five-point advantage.

The Mountaineers steadily cut the deficit after Sean McNeil was fouled and proceeded to hit all three free throws and a battling Gabe Osabuohien hit a pair of free throws to tie the at 14.

The game was knotted at 21 at the 7:41 mark before West Virginia before Sherman drained two free throws and Isaiah Cottrell got an old-fashioned three-point play off an offensive putback to ignite a 7-1 spurt and a six-point lead with five minutes remaining in the half.

West Virginia was up four with 44 seconds remaining in the half when Dimon Carrigan grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Malik Curry for an open three. Then, Carrigan got the block and the rebound before Osabohuien knocked down the three from the right wing to give West Virginia a 41-31 lead at the break.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) scores in front of Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Brockington opened the second half with a three but West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson answered with a jumper, and Taz got it back to a double-digit lead with a three until back-to-back threes from the Cyclones cut the deficit to six before WVU head coach Bob Huggins called a timeout at the 13:15 mark.

Iowa State constructed a 12-2 run to get within two before Malik Curry drove the lane and finished with a one-handed slam. However, three consecutive buckets to give the Cyclones the lead but, again, Curry answered, this time around with a corner three and the Mountaineers were back on top 61-60 with eight minutes remaining.

West Virginia and Iowa State went back and forth until, with 2:51 remaining, Huggins called a timeout. The Mountaineers came out of setting up Carrigan for the slam, and WVU was up four, but Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur hit a three to cut it to one.

Curry hit a pair of free throws to put West Virginia up three until, again, Kalscheur buried another three to tie the game at 79 with 1:45 left in the game.

Curry again drove down the left side and answered with a tough runner to retain the West Virginia lead.

Brockington went to the line with 28.4 seconds remaining. He missed the first and made the second. The Mountaineers got the ball in but was forced to call a timeout in the corner. Then on the second attempt, the ball was stolen by Brockington underneath and laid it in for the one-point lead with 22.6 remaining on the clock.

Curry came up empty the Mountaineers were forced to foul Brockington, who proceeded to make both free throws with eight seconds left to play. Taz got off a deep three that was off the mark as Cyclones hold on 84-81.

