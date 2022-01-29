Skip to main content

West Virginia Falls to Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7) dropped their fifth straight game following the 77-68 loss to Arkansas (16-5) Saturday afternoon. 

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was forced to call a timeout in the first five minutes of action after Arkansas jumped out to a 16-5 lead behind 6-9 shooting from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range. 

Mountaineers guard Malik Curry came out of the timeout, drove the lane and hit a couple of tough buckets to close the gap to seven. 

West Virginia was able to stay within striking distance in the first half, forcing 11 turnovers but were unable to cut the deficit as Arkansas took a nine-point into halftime behind 17 combined points from guards Stanley Umude and Au'Diese Toney.

Arkansas outscored West Virginia 12-4 to begin the second half and built a 17-point lead. However, West Virginia constructed a 16-2 run and got within five with 12:21 to play, but fouls continued to mount for WVU, and three consecutive calls against the Mountaineers on one trip down the floor, put the Mountaineer bigs in foul trouble. Naturally, Arkansas took advantage with an 8-0 run and pushed the lead back to 13. 

West Virginia was able to cut the deficit to within seven but could not get over the hump as Arkansas took the nine-point win, 77-68. 

