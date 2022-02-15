West Virginia Falls to Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats got redemption over the West Virginia Mountaineers after coming back from a 10-point deficit to capture a 78-73 victory Monday night.

Kansas State grabbed the game's first bucket with a transition three from Markquis Nowell before West Virginia answered on the following possession after forward Jalen Bridges snagged the offensive rebound for a two-handed slam that began a 12-3 run, taking an early 12-6 advantage.

The Wildcats' first four buckets from three-point range had Kansas State within two, but Kedrian Johnson answered with a corner three for the first of his nine first half points.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman produced 15 first half points and was the catalyst maintaining a multiple possession lead in the first half and took a 42-35 advantage at the break.

Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Mountaineer forward Isaiah Cottrell buried a three to open the second half, but a three by Nowell and then a steal resulting in a layup quickly cut the lead to five.

West Virginia got the lead back up to 10 on another three from Cottrell before Kansas State constructed an 18-2 run, with most of the momentum coming from a questionable flagrant call when Kansas State only trailed by four and propelled the Wildcats to a 62-52 lead. Additionally, the Mountaineers were held without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes during that stretch and extended the lead to nine before Kedrian Johnson ended the drought on a tough layup.

The Mountaineers started to dwindle Kansas State lead by again becoming the aggressor cutting it to five after Sean McNeil buried a three and ignited a 7-0 spurt to get within one with 2:28 remaining in the game. However, following a missed three on the ensuing possession, a foul was called on WVU forward Dimon Carrigan awarded Ismael Massoud three throws. He made all three to push the lead back to four and the Mountaineers never recovered. Kansas State avenges the early season loss to the Mountaineers 78-73.

