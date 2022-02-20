Skip to main content

West Virginia Falls to No. 6 Kansas

Jayhawks pull away late to knock off Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) shot 27.9% (19-68) from the field in the 71-58 loss to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) Saturday night. Big 12 Conference Player of the Year frontrunner, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 23 points while West Virginia guard Sean McNeil scored a team-leading 18 points. 

GameSummaryBB_2-19-22

Sean McNeil tied the game at nine with a three before Kansas went on an 11-0 run to take the 20-9 lead in the first nine minutes of action. 

Kansas started 6-10 from the field, but the Mountaineers defense began to tighten, forcing nine first half turnovers and holding the Jayhawks to 5-19 from the field in the final 11 minutes. However, West Virginia couldn't take advantage of the extra opportunities, shooting just 29.7% from the field in the first half but managed to cut the deficit to six, 33-27 at the break. 

Feb 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.

Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji ignited a 9-0 run with a triple after West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges got the Mountaineers within three to begin the second half to stretch the lead to twelve. 

Taz Sherman ended the run with a tough jumper in the paint, starting a 13-2 run highlighted by a pair of three's from McNeil and a triple from Sherman to cap it off, and cutting the Kansas lead to just one with 12:40 remaining in the game. 

The Jayhawks steadily built a double-digit advantage due to the Mountaineers hitting just one field goal in eight minutes of action, but McNeil's fourth three on the night had WVU within nine with 3:17 remaining in the game, but Kansas closed the game out, extending the lead to 13 and picking up the 71-58 victory. 

Feb 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
