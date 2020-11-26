West Virginia Holds Off Pesky Jackrabbits in Season Opener

The West Virginia Mountaineers opened up the 2020-21 season with a 79-71 win over South Dakota State in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

West Virginia got their first points of the season off an offensive rebound by Derek Culver that was put back in off the glass. Junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. hit back-to-back shots including his first three-point shot of the year to give the Mountaineers an early 7-5 edge.

Mountaineer big man Oscar Tshiebwe got in foul trouble by picking up two quick fouls early in the game and only saw four minutes of playing time. He had to take a seat for the remainder of the half and it showed in the rebounding total at the half (22-18 in favor of South Dakota State).

The West Virginia offense hit a bit of a lull in the middle of the first half and were forcing up some tough shots instead of moving the ball around to create some movement. Fortunately, sophomore guard Deuce McBride found his rhythm in the mid-range and led all scorers in the first half with 11 points on 5-7 shooting from the floor. West Virginia was 1-7 from beyond the arc 12 minutes in the game but finally got another to fall thanks to Taz Sherman at about the six and a half minute mark to take a 25-24 lead. Two of the Mountaineers next three made field goals came from beyond the arc via Sean McNeil and Sherman.

With 38 seconds remaining in the first half of play, McBride took the ball to the cup finishing strong with the bucket and drew the foul for the and-one opportunity.

West Virginia took a 37-32 lead into the half.

After a made free throw from South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson and a jumper by Matt Dentlinger, West Virginia's offense got into a rhythm and went on a 12-2 run with 5 of those points coming from Miles McBride.

The Jackrabbits turned the ball over a couple of times which led to points the other way but continued to make shots themselves to keep it close at 56-50 at the 10:42 mark in the second half. Taz Sherman hit his third three of the night to extend it out to a nine point game, but Noah Friedel hit a three of his own for South Dakota State and also drew the foul by Miles McBride. Friedel completed the four-point play at the charity stripe cutting back into the lead.

McBride remained the hot hand on the offensive end of the floor hitting another three-point shot out of the under eight timeout, but was quickly erased by a three ball from Alex Arians.

Despite the Jackrabbits' resilient effort, West Virginia made the stops that they needed to and were able to pull away with a 79-71 victory.

The Mountaineers will advance to the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and will battle against the winner of Utah State and VCU

