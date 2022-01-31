West Virginia - Kansas Sold Out

The game between West Virginia and Kansas inside the WVU Coliseum is officially a sellout

On Monday, The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men's basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks on February 19 at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.

The Jayhawks rolled the Mountaineers to open Big 12 Conference play in Lawrence 85-59 to take a 6-16 all-time series lead. However, West Virginia is 6-3 when Kansas visits the WVU Coliseum.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

