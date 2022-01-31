Skip to main content

West Virginia - Kansas Sold Out

The game between West Virginia and Kansas inside the WVU Coliseum is officially a sellout

On Monday, The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men's basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks on February 19 at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.

The Jayhawks rolled the Mountaineers to open Big 12 Conference play in Lawrence 85-59 to take a 6-16 all-time series lead. However, West Virginia is 6-3 when Kansas visits the WVU Coliseum. 

Feb 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Feb 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia - Kansas Sold Out

1 minute ago
Untitled design (88)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Baylor

1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) drives the baseline against Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Aims to get Even with No. 8 Baylor

2 hours ago
USATSI_17571163_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN BPI: WVU Doesn't Stand a Chance Against Baylor

4 hours ago
USATSI_17571226_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Baylor

5 hours ago
USATSI_17571180_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

6 hours ago
USATSI_17583244_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Baylor

6 hours ago
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Baylor

6 hours ago