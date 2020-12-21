West Virginia Knocking on the Door of Top 5 in Coaches Poll

West Virginia survived quite a bit of a scare last Friday night in their Big 12 opener vs Iowa State with a 70-65 win. The Mountaineers were not at the top of their games and looked out of sorts, potentially looking past the Cyclones.

Nonetheless, West Virginia pulled out the win and as a result, moved up one spot in this week's USA Today's coaches poll to No. 6.

West Virginia will have a light week or two as the only game on the schedule between now and New Year's is a road contest at No. 3 Kansas this Tuesday. The Mountaineers were scheduled to host Buffalo on Tuesday, December 29th but that has now been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo program.

If West Virginia finds a way to spring the upset in Lawrence Tuesday night, the Mountaineers should leap into the top five of both polls.

The Mountaineers also moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings today to No. 7.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.