Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

West Virginia Knocking on the Door of Top 5 in Coaches Poll

The Mountaineers continue to climb in the rankings.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia survived quite a bit of a scare last Friday night in their Big 12 opener vs Iowa State with a 70-65 win. The Mountaineers were not at the top of their games and looked out of sorts, potentially looking past the Cyclones.

Nonetheless, West Virginia pulled out the win and as a result, moved up one spot in this week's USA Today's coaches poll to No. 6.

West Virginia will have a light week or two as the only game on the schedule between now and New Year's is a road contest at No. 3 Kansas this Tuesday. The Mountaineers were scheduled to host Buffalo on Tuesday, December 29th but that has now been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo program.

If West Virginia finds a way to spring the upset in Lawrence Tuesday night, the Mountaineers should leap into the top five of both polls.

The Mountaineers also moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings today to No. 7.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13698000_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Knocking on the Door of Top 5 in Coaches Poll

07-Huggins-Bob
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 3 Kansas

WVU Basketball
Basketball

West Virginia's Game Against Buffalo Canceled

USATSI_13785776_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Poll Released

USATSI_13755602_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) cannot come up with the touchdown pass with pressure from Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 15

USATSI_11198775_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Vegas Releases Odds for Liberty Bowl Between West Virginia & Tennessee

Neal Brown
Football

West Virginia Officially Accepts AutoZone Liberty Bowl Invitation

YCI04cZg
Basketball

Taz Sherman Emerging As A Star for WVU