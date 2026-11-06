West Virginia Looks to Build on Season Opening Win Against Stetson

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) welcome the Stetson Hatters (0-2) to Hope Coliseum for the fourth meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia cruised to a 91-46 victory in the season opener against Niagara on Monday. Freshman point guard Miles Sadler led all scorers with 16 points, while the youngster dished nine assists.

Sadler was one of six Mountaineers that reached double figures against the Purple Eagles.

Senior forward Brenen Lorient, one of the team’s top returning scorers, put in eight first half points to finish with 13 on the night, while bringing down five rebounds. Dating back to last season, the 13 points marked his 16th consecutive double figure output.

Junior guard Martin Somerville came off the bench and shot an efficient 4-for-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Senior guard Finley Bizjack worked the free throw line, hitting 6-of-7 from the charity stripe, to finish with 11 points, while senior forward Javan Buchanan subbed in for 11 points and six rebounds, and sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla produced 10 points and seven rebounds in his first career start.

Stetson has dropped its first two games of the season, suffering road losses at Clemson and South Carolina.

Collin Kuhl headlines the returning group of Hatters after being named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year and was a Preseason All-ASUN Team selection. The senior forward earned Third Team All-ASUN honors last season after averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Through the first two games of the season, he scored 20 points against Clemson and 17 versus South Carolina.

Kent State transfer Magnus Entenmann has been a factor in the paint for the Hatters to begin the season, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 2-1.

WVU Game Notes

- WVU is 153-13 at home against nonconference teams in the last 25 years and has won 134 of its last 145 games.

- West Virginia is 217-60 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 23 seasons.

- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 33 of the last 34 seasons.

- WVU is 638-194 (.769) all-time at Hope Coliseum and 279-80 at Hope Coliseum in the last 23 seasons.

- WVU is 297-116 in its last 413 games vs. unranked teams, including winners of 171 of its last 208 at home.

- Last season, WVU opened the season at home at 13-0, marking its best start at home since a 15-0 start during the 1981-82 season.

- This is the 118th season and 124th year overall for WVU basketball, which began in 1903.

- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, West Virginia was picked to finish eighth in a vote by the league's head coaches.

- Last year, West Virginia finished seventh in the Big 12 after being predicted to finish 11th in the preseason poll.