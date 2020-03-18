West Virginia Makes DEEP Run in BPI Tournament Simulation

West Virginia basketball will miss the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, but not because they weren’t good enough, but because the tournament was canceled for the first time since its inception due to concerns of COVID-19.

This week, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) ran a simulation of the projected NCAA tournament field and had the Mountaineers making a serious run.

The BPI had No. 7 West Virginia knocking off No. 10 Utah State in the first round of the East Region. The Mountaineers continued their momentum into the second round by topping No. 2 Florida State - this projection really shocked me, the Seminoles are legit. For the fourth time in six years, West Virginia makes it back to the Sweet 16 with a regional matchup with Penn State. The BPI once again likes the Mountaineers, sending them to the Elite Eight, playing in the East Regional final vs Maryland. This however, would be the end of the road as the BPI has Maryland winning and advancing to the Final Four.

My take: Although the Mountaineers are talented enough to make a run to the Elite Eight, I don’t see how they get past Florida State in the second round. They themselves, are a Final Four caliber team. If West Virginia would have been matched up with a different two-seed, it could be possible, but I don’t think they matchup well with Florida State.

What do you think of ESPN’s simulation? Do you think West Virginia would have made it to the Elite Eight? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.