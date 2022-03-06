Skip to main content

West Virginia Meets K-State in the Big 12 Tourney

The Mountianeers face the Wildcats Wednesday night

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16) finished last in the Big 12 Conference Standings following the conclusion of the regular season with a 4-12 conference record, and they will face the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at seven on ESPNU. 

West Virginia split the regular season two-game series with Kansas State, with both programs protecting its home floor. 

The Mountaineers came back from a 10-point second half deficit in the first meeting. Senior guard Sean McNeil scored a game-high 26 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from three-point range as WVU took the first game 71-68 in early January. 

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

On the return trip to Manhattan, Kansas State led by as many as 15 points in the second half before West Virginia went on a tear and got within two in the latter stages of the game but fell short 78-73. Senior guard Taz Sherman recorded a game-high 23 points. 

West Virginia is 14-9 all-time versus Kansas State, including winning four straight prior to the loss in Manhattan. The two programs only met once in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on March 10, 2017, with the Mountaineers taking the win 51-51. 

