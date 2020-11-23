West Virginia Opens Season vs. South Dakota State Wednesday Evening

On Friday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that the West Virginia Mountaineers will be playing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

On Sunday night, the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced tip-off for the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Jack Rabbits will be at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN.

