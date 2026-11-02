West Virginia Opens the Season Against Niagara

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Niagara Purple Eagles to Hope Coliseum for the 2026-27 season opener Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is in his second year at the helm in Morgantown. Hodge and the Mountaineers will enter the year on a three-game winning streak after winning the College Basketball Crown to end the season.

West Virginia endured another roster turnover in the offseason. However, the Mountaineers return two key members of last year’s squad in fifth year forward Brenen Lorient and sophomore guard Amir Jenkins.

West Virginia University forward Brenen Lorient | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Lorient was second on the team in scoring a season ago, averaging 11.9 points and was key on the boards with 5.2 rebounds per game. He enters the season with 15-straight consecutive games scoring in double figures.

Jenkins has been sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason but is expected to return to the floor early in the season slate. He played behind one of the best defenders in the country last season in Jasper Floyd and he displayed his commitment to the defensive end of the floor, while playing hurt, became a mush-retain for Mountaineer fans.

Through the NCAA Transfer Portal, Hodge and his staff reloaded with guards Finley Bizjack, Joson Sanon, Seydou Traore, and Martin Somerville, and forward Javan Buchanan. All while signing one of the best point guards in the country in Miles Sadler.

Bizjack was a Third Team All-Big East selection after leading the Butler Bulldogs in scoring at 17.1 ppg. The senior has poured in 30 points twice in the last two seasons.

West Virginia University guard Joson Sanon | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

As a sophomore, Sonon averaged 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting 14 of all 37 games played at St. John’s. Scored in double figures 13 times, including a season-high 16 points against Auburn and nearly recorded a double-double in the Big East opener against DePaul with15 points and a career-high nine rebounds. He matched the 15 points in the Big East semifinal against Seton Hall.

Somerville started 10 games in 33 appearances. Last season as a sophomore at Florida State, he averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Scored a season-high 23 points twice. He hit the mark against Jacksonville to wrap up nonconference action and then on the road at Virginia Tech, where he shot 9-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-six from three.

West Virginia bolstered a young frontcourt with fifth year forward Javan Buchanan. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season. He scored a career-best 29 points in the triple overtime loss to San Diego State and capped his career with 28 points in the opening round Mountain West tournament against San Jose State.

West Virginia University guard Keonte Greybear | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The frontcourt also features sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla, and seven-foot-one freshman Amadou Seini and freshman Aliou Dioum, all looking to make their mark on the 2026-27 season.

Niagara is led by former Duke standout guard Greg Paulus. The Purple Eagles posted an 8-22 overall record, including going 5-15 in the Metro Conference. Entering his eight season, Paulus has produced on winning season, marking just the second winning season since Joe Mihalich paced the sidelines in 2013.

Two Purple Eagles return from the roster from a season ago. Senior guard Trenton Walters highlights the pair. He averaged 7.2 points and 2.7 assists in 25 games last season.

Three transfers and two freshmen are expected to among the starting five. Fifth-year Cole Farrell leads the newcomers in production after averaging 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds last season at Long Beach State.

The two programs have not met since 1952 at Niagara. The Mountaineers won the contest 74-71 to even the all-time series at three.