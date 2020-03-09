West Virginia Re-Enters AP Top 25 Poll

After a signature win over No. 4 Baylor on Saturday, West Virginia gets back into the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 22.

West Virginia also picked up a win on the road against Iowa State last Tuesday, which set the tone for the Mountaineers weekend upset. Despite going 3-6 in the month of February, West Virginia seems to be back on track with a 2-0 record in March.

The Mountaineers will begin Big 12 conference tournament play this Thursday in Kansas City in the quarterfinals vs the Oklahoma Sooners.

