West Virginia Receives Commitment from Boise State Transfer Javan Buchanan

The West University basketball program received a commitment from Boise State transfer forward Javan Buchanan Saturday morning.

Buchanan started in all 31 appearances and averaged 12.6 and 5.0 rebounds last season. He led the Broncos in scoring in seven games last season, including a career-high 29 points in a three overtime loss at San Diego State and was a point shy from tying his personal best in the first round of the Mountain West Championship, notching his first career double double with a 28-points and 13 reboundst against San Jose State.

Buchanan made the jump to the starting lineup after earning the 2024-25 Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year award. He appeared in all 37 games for the Broncos and averaged 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 rebounds

Prior to Boise State, he attained NAIA First-Team All-American honors along with First-Team All-Crossroads League recognition during his sophomore campaign at Indiana Wesleyan. He started all 35 games and became the focal point of the Wildcats’ offense, finishing fourth in the NAIA with 273 made field goals and sixth in scoring with 718 total points. Buchanan also reached a major milestone late in the season, surpassing 1,000 career points in a March 15 matchup against Columbia.

The Lafayette (IN) native led Wesleyan in every major category, including points, rebounds (229) field goals, free throws, and minutes.

Buchanan’s rise began during his freshman season in 2022–23, when he was named to the Crossroads League All-Freshman Team. He appeared in 31 games with 24 starts and averaged 12.1 points per game, scoring in double figures in 16 contests. One of his early breakout performances came against Spring Arbor, where he recorded a 41-point, 11-rebound double-double - the first of his NAIA career.

Current West Virginia Basketball Roster

West Virginia has five Mountaineers remaining on the roster with eligibility remaining. Freshman guard Amir Jenkins was the most productive of the bunch, coming off the bench and serving as the back up point guard, averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 assists per game in 32 appearances, although he missed the College Basketball Crown due to season ending shoulder surgeries.



Senior forward Jackson Fields is expected to receive a medical redshirt for another season after nine games. Redshirt freshman guard Niyol Hauet made six appearances and redshirt freshman center Abraham Oyeadier saw action in one game. Freshman guard MJ Feenane is the lone Mountaineer remaining on the roster that did not make an appearance last season.