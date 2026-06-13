Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. North Carolina — College World Series

The left side of the 2026 College World Series bracket will have the West Virginia Mountaineers taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the winner's bracket game on Sunday, shortly after an elimination game featuring Troy and Ole Miss.

Here is how we see this one playing out on Sunday night.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 5, North Carolina 4

West Virginia owes North Carolina after being swept in the Chapel Hill Regional two years ago.

North Carolina, although a very good program, had the benefit of playing nearly every nonconference game at home, with the lone exception against East Carolina playing in three different venues. They won't be playing in the comfy confines of Boshamer Stadium.

West Virginia has been battle tested and starting the season on the road and traveling across the country to play Big 12 games, has the Mountaineers better prepared for the chaos they may unfold in Omaha.

Naturally, the Tarheels have sluggers, but incase you did not know, the top five home run getters in the country are out of the Big 12 and West Virginia boasts two of the top pitchers in the league. Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Maxx Yehl, will start for the Mountaineers and he's due for a big performance and I'm sure he remembers the scene at UNC two years ago.

The bottom of the batting order has been highly productive - led by the nine-hole hitter, junior Tyrus Hall. Then, there's the Ben Lumsden, who's saves his best for the postseason. But WVU also has Gavin Kelly, Armani Guzman, Paul Schoenfeld, etc. You can name anyone from the batting order and remember a big moment in the postseason.

West Virginia appears to have the killer instinct to continue to advance and I like the Mountaineers to come out on top once again, 5-4.

Schuyler Callihan: North Carolina 4, West Virginia 3

This is a matchup of the best two pitching staffs left in the tournament, and it's really not even close. Maxx Yehl has been terrific all season long, but hasn't had his best stuff recently, even in the supers against Cal Poly. It was a little rocky there for a moment, but he bounced back and did what he was supposed to do against an inferior lineup. I do believe he'll be on his 'A' game for the most part, but may run into a little trouble the second time through the Tar Heels' lineup.

West Virginia will have virtually every arm available aside from Chansen Cole and Ian Korn, but that Carolina bullpen is on a whole other level. They've got multiple power arms with some nasty stuff. If the Mountaineers don't scratch across a few runs early while the starter is in the game, it could be uphill sledding for the Old Gold and Blue.

I'll take the more experienced team in this matchup, but I don't believe this will be the last time we see these two square off in Omaha this week. For what it's worth, I would have gone with WVU if they were facing Ole Miss. I just think Carolina is a much tougher matchup on both sides of the ball.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 5 North Carolina 4

North Carolina is easily the best team that West Virginia has had to face since Kentucky in the NCAA regionals. The Mountaineers and Tar Heels both boast national championship caliber pitching staffs that could very well carry them all the way.

The Mountaineers will have National Pitcher of the Year finalist Maxx Yehl on the mound, who has been nothing short of phenomenal during the Mountaineers' postseason run. Yehl has allowed just seven hits across 10 innings during his last two starts. In this particular contest, Yehl gives the Mountaineers an advantage at starting pitcher.

The WVU offense is averaging double-digit runs during this postseason. I would think that mark continues to trend down as WVU faces tougher competition down the stretch. I think this is a bit of a lower-scoring output for both teams that sees WVU prevailing in a close one.