West Virginia Slides Down in Latest Top 25

The Mountaineers went won one and dropped one this week, and were on both ends of a blowout. Earlier in the week, West Virginia bullied past TCU for an 81-49 win, while Saturday was a game Bob Huggins and company would like to forget falling to Kansas State 84-68.

In this week's edition of the AP Top 25 poll, West Virginia falls to No. 14, moving back two spots from their previous ranking.

The Mountaineers will play host to Texas (12-5) tonight at 7 p.m. and will also host SEC foe Missouri (9-8) this Saturday at 12 p.m.