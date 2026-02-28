West Virginia Starting Five vs. No. 19 BYU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 7-8) welcome the BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7) to Hope Coliseum Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. EST and the action will be broadcast on FOX.

West Virginia aims to snap a three-game skid, while BYU looks to turn its fortunes around without one of its leaders and leading scorers Richie Saunders.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 7.0 points, a team-best 3.1 assists per game, and has a team-high 54 steals on the season. Following his first back-to-back double figure performances of the season, the senior has missed double figures in the last three games. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, before putting in 14 points against Clemson, then matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.5 ppg. The senior went for 20 points in the overtime loss at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. He combined for 25 points the previous two games. He produced a gritty 18 second half points to finish for 21 points at UCF – WVU’s last win. He’s led the team in scoring in 13 games this season. Huff had eight three-point field goals in two games this season, becoming the first Mountaineer to hit eight or threes multiple games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 10.1 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game. Following a four-game stretch of averaging 16.8 ppg. The senior guard failed to hit double figures in six consecutive games, but went for 18 points at Oklahoma State.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha is averaging 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The senior double his output against Oklahoma State, scoring six points after combining for three points in the previous three games but has been vital piece on the defensive end of the floor. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in eight consecutive games. The senior forward scored 12 points against Oklahoma State and grabbed three rebounds. He is averaging 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh and recorded a double double in the season opener 11 points and 13 rebounds in his Mountaineer debut against Mount St. Mary’s.