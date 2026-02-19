West Virginia Starting Five vs. Utah

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9, 7-5) welcome the Utah Utes (9-16, 1-11) to Hope Coliseum Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FS1.

West Virginia is looking to avoid its first home losing streak of the season and remain in the win column after a tough road win against UCF, while Utah is desperately searching to end a seven-game skid.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 7.2 points, a team-best 3.0 assists per game, and has a team-high 47 steals on the season. The senior guard has produced back-to-back double figure performances after recording 10 points against Texas Tech and followed with a 17-point output at UCF. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson, matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.6 ppg. The senior is coming off a 21-point outburst at UCF after sparking the Mountaineers with 18 second half points which followed an outing where he was held without a field goal at home against Texas Tech, He is 16th in the countryi n three pointers made with 84.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 9.9 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.7 rebounds per game. Following a four-game stretch of averaging. 16.8 ppg, the senior has failed to hit double figures the last four games.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha is averaging 5.7 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. The senior was held scoreless at UCF but hauled in five rebounds and was vital on the defensive end of the floor. In the last home game against Texas Tech, he registered nine points and seven rebounds. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in five consecutive games. The senior forward put in 11 points and eight rebounds versus UCF. He is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. In the last home outing, he put together his best Big 12 performance of the season with 21 points against Texas Tech. He went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double in the season opener 11 points and 13 rebounds in his Mountaineer debut against Mount St. Mary’s.

